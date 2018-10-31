Sport / Soccer

Premier Soccer League defends Chiefs disciplinary ruling

Questions and speculation arise about whether the PSL has bent its rules for Amakhosi

31 October 2018 - 05:03 Marc Strydom
Picture: ISTOCK
Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to not play Saturday’s Telkom Knockout match against SuperSport United behind closed doors is in line with the disciplinary ruling handed to the Amakhosi, says Premier Soccer League (PSL) legal head Michael Murphy.

Chiefs have decided to play their TKO quarterfinal against SuperSport at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, sparking questions and speculation that the PSL has bent its rules for the Amakhosi.

The club was earlier ordered by the PSL disciplinary committee to play two games in KwaZulu-Natal behind closed doors. The ruling relates to a pitch invasion by Amakhosi supporters following their team’s 2-0 Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat by Free State Stars at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium in April.

Chiefs have already played one Premiership game in an empty Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ losing 1-0 to Polokwane City on October 6.

Chiefs have a second league game scheduled to be played behind closed doors in Durban on November 10 against Chippa United.

When Chiefs moved their TKO game against SuperSport to Durban‚ a public storm erupted over why that game should not be played behind closed doors, rather than the Chippa United league match.

Murphy denied accusations that the PSL was bending the rules for Chiefs‚ and said the league was acting on the letter of the law of the sentencing.

The disciplinary committee ruling states: “Chiefs shall play [three] league matches without spectators.”

One of those three matches was suspended.

Murphy said any perception of favouritism was incorrect.

“Despite what people like to portray‚ w e’ve got these independent tribunals‚” he said.

“No one ever says‚ ‘hey look‚ in the Tendai Ndoro matter [the eligibility case involving Ajax Cape Town last season] the tribunal [the dispute resolution chamber] crucified the league and it shows how independent that is. What actually happens is it ’s portrayed as if it is some sort of boardroom decision.”

Chiefs will aim to bounce back from their 2-1 PSL Soweto derby defeat by Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium last Saturday when they meet SuperSport United in Durban.

 

