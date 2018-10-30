Sport / Soccer

AmaZulu coach laments erratic play

Players' tendency to be fired up only for Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns games is a subject of much debate

30 October 2018 - 05:04 Nick Said
Cavin Johnson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Cavin Johnson. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Cavin Johnson has suggested that his AmaZulu players will be fired up for this weekend’s Telkom Knockout quarterfinal against Orlando Pirates‚ but questioned why they only seem to raise their game for matches against the “big three”.

The tendency of players to be fired up to face Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns‚ but to be unable to find that same energy and intensity against other teams, has been a much-discussed topic.

Johnson expects it to be no different this week after seeing his side limp to a 3-0 defeat to Cape Town City on Saturday‚ when they committed a number of unforced errors.

“You know what’s going to happen … whenever you play Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns‚ it looks like somebody [has put] cocaine up their backsides‚” a frustrated Johnson said.

“It always looks like someone [has put] an injection up [a ] team’s backside.

“They [the players] just seem to come out of the blocks a little quicker‚ a little faster … it looks like their heads are a little bit clearer as to understanding the tactics,” he said.

“When you see that, you think, ‘Ja ‚ this is a player I like’. But then the next week it’s back to, ‘This is a player I could kill’. It’s the same players; it’s not like they have got masks on….”

AmaZulu are bottom of the Premiership after a six-point deduction from Fifa for an unpaid salary to Namibian player Phineas Nambandi.

Johnson admits the cup tie could be a distraction with their main aim being surviving this season‚ but believes it could also boost their ebbing confidence.

“It may be a little bit of a distraction. They [Pirates] won and are on a major high. We lost and are on a major low.

“We need to be more aggressive. We need to play the way we can play.”

AmaZulu are unbeaten at home this season. 

Now coach Sredojevic wants Pirates to use win to speed ahead

Derby victory will give team a huge boost in confidence for matches and competitions ahead
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City respond to straight talk

Benni McCarthy's strong words ahead of Cape Town City’s 3-0 Premiership victory over AmaZulu added fuel
Sport
1 day ago

Khune is happy with selections of Solinas

Kaizer Chiefs’ Itumeleng Khune admits that Solinas’s tendency of resting players serves to keep Chiefs’ players on their toes
Sport
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rising rookie Xander Schauffele snatches play-off ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Usain Bolt may be the fastest man in the world, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Danny Jordaan says a 2019 women’s soccer league ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Michel Platini admits Fifa World Cup draw was ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Biogen warns athletes against its ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.