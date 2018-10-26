Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele has challenged his teammates to keep its seven-match unbeaten run in the league this season when they host Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday

Jele‚ a veteran of more than 20 derbies in a black and white Pirates jersey‚ is confident the Bucs have the ability to avoid defeat against their rivals who last beat them in the league in 2014 through goals from Siphiwe Tshabalala and Siphelele Mthembu in a 2-0 loss.Since then the Buccaneers have managed to draw five league matches against Chiefs while winning two with a 3-1 score line‚ including the last clash in March which they won courtesy of Luvuyo Memela’s second-half brace.

“For us it’s very important to focus on our strengths‚” said Jele‚ who joined Pirates as a 19-year-old in 2006.

“We don’t want to buy the talk that Chiefs are the underdogs simply because of our previous league results against them.

“I can’t say much about Chiefs but there’s a lot of homework that we’ve done on their current team which is different to the one we beat 3-1 when we last met in March.

“The guys are motivated and you can’t motivate them more when they are going to play in the derby. So for us it is just to implement what we’ve been doing at training.”