“I totally agree with the coach. If you have two international goalkeepers why not rotate them?” Khune said.“Even when he [Solinas] wanted to explain to me why he was putting me on the bench I was like‚ ‘Coach‚ I’m a professional player‚ I’ve been a professional for so many years. And I’ve seen situations like this at other clubs where one goalkeeper will play in the league and another in cup matches’.

“So I didn’t see the need for the coach to explain to me why he was putting me on the bench.

“He said he was doing explaining of respect‚ he couldn’t juts make a decision and not inform me. So I respected that.

“And Virgil did well. And I wish he could get more game time. Because if you count all the matches‚ including Caf [Confederation Cup] matches‚ by the end of the season we would have played 56. So somewhere‚ somehow we need to share the load.”It was not just at goalkeeper that Solinas made changes on Sunday — there were seven overall as the coach again gambled with resting players‚ and it narrowly paid off with a penalties win.

Regarding the perception that the coach is unpredictable, Khune was asked if Chiefs’ players also have the same sense of never knowing who will start. “Yes‚ we go through that‚ all of us. But again‚ it keeps us on our toes‚” he said.

“I think that if a player knows that he’s going to play week in and week out‚ he ends up relaxing and not giving his all to improve.

“With coach Solinas‚ what he’s doing is his philosophy. We respect it as players. But we are always happy to work hard and enjoy what we do.

“Then‚ come Saturday‚ he makes his team and we all have to support those in the starting XI.”

Chiefs are in third place in the PSL from three wins‚ five draws and two defeats. Pirates are in second from four wins‚ four draws and two losses.