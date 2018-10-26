Free-scoring City to test Spurs

London — Tottenham Hotspur have shown impressive durability in the Premier League lately, but they will need to be at their most steadfast to deny champions and league leaders Manchester City, who travel to Wembley on Monday.

After a 2-1 home defeat by Liverpool in early September, Spurs have ground out four league wins in a row, while missing key players such as Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

They often rode their luck in those victories, however, and Saturday’s 1-0 win at West Ham United was in large part down to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded Lloris as one of the "best in the world", though the Frenchman can mix brilliant saves with odd decision-making as he showed with a rash dash from his area and subsequent red card in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven.

City’s fortunes contrast starkly with their rivals Manchester United, who are already nine points adrift of City in 10th place and welcome Everton side to Old Trafford on Sunday.

United’s Romelu Lukaku will line up against his former club having not found the net in his last eight matches in all club competitions. In the week, Mourinho backed the Belgian to rediscover his scoring touch.

"Romelu is a hard-working guy and a good professional. One day the goals will arrive and the confidence will be back," Mourinho said.

While former Chelsea boss Mourinho needs to turn around United’s season, the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri, could hardly have made a better start.

If third-placed Chelsea avoid defeat at Burnley on Sunday he will become the club’s first manager to go undefeated in his first 10 Premier League games.

At the same time, Arsenal will be going for their 11th win in a row in all competitions when they travel to a Crystal Palace side struggling to find the net.

Only Huddersfield Town have scored fewer goals (4) than Roy Hodgson’s team (5). Huddersfield put in a spirited performance to Liverpool last week but remain winless. Reuters