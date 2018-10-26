Sport / Soccer

PREMIER LEAGUE

Free-scoring City to test Spurs

26 October 2018 - 05:03 Martyn Herman
Tottenham's Hugo Lloris. Picture: REUTERS
Tottenham's Hugo Lloris. Picture: REUTERS

London — Tottenham Hotspur have shown impressive durability in the Premier League lately, but they will need to be at their most steadfast to deny champions and league leaders Manchester City, who travel to Wembley on Monday.

After a 2-1 home defeat by Liverpool in early September, Spurs have ground out four league wins in a row, while missing key players such as Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

They often rode their luck in those victories, however, and Saturday’s 1-0 win at West Ham United was in large part down to goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded Lloris as one of the "best in the world", though the Frenchman can mix brilliant saves with odd decision-making as he showed with a rash dash from his area and subsequent red card in Wednesday’s 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven.

City’s fortunes contrast starkly with their rivals Manchester United, who are already nine points adrift of City in 10th place and welcome Everton side to Old Trafford on Sunday.

United’s Romelu Lukaku will line up against his former club having not found the net in his last eight matches in all club competitions. In the week, Mourinho backed the Belgian to rediscover his scoring touch.

"Romelu is a hard-working guy and a good professional. One day the goals will arrive and the confidence will be back," Mourinho said.

While former Chelsea boss Mourinho needs to turn around United’s season, the new man in charge at Stamford Bridge, Maurizio Sarri, could hardly have made a better start.

If third-placed Chelsea avoid defeat at Burnley on Sunday he will become the club’s first manager to go undefeated in his first 10 Premier League games.

At the same time, Arsenal will be going for their 11th win in a row in all competitions when they travel to a Crystal Palace side struggling to find the net.

Only Huddersfield Town have scored fewer goals (4) than Roy Hodgson’s team (5). Huddersfield put in a spirited performance to Liverpool last week but remain winless. Reuters

Julen Lopetegui, the fall guy for wider malaise at Real Madrid

The coach is on the brink after the loss to Levante, but fans blame club president Florentino Perez
Sport
4 days ago

Gareth Southgate and England stand firm in Spain

England's youngest team this century hands Spain their first competitive defeat at home for 15 years
Sport
9 days ago

Jose Mourinho in hot water again for sharp tongue

The United manager faces a potential touchline ban if found guilty
Sport
9 days ago

Dutch rise as Germans sink

Captain Virgil van Dijk hopes their 3-0 win over Germany marks a turning point
Sport
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Pirates vs Chiefs: young guns primed for their ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Proteas World Cup squad is mostly identified
Sport / Cricket
3.
Lood de Jager adds more grunt to Springbok ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Players must be calm for big match, says Giovanni ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Proteas brace for a hostile reception in Australia
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.