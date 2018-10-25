Solinas was asked at Wednesday’s media conference if he had been rattled by Mokwena’s statements.

“I don’t know‚ I can’t respond to this question‚” Solinas said. “My colleague is ‘Micho’ [Pirates’ head coach Milutin Sredojevic]. Micho is a professional and I am a professional. So me‚ I respect my colleague.”

Asked if he felt any antipathy from the comments‚ Solinas said: “No‚ I feel nothing. I feel very well. Very good — there is no problem.”

It was put to Solinas that he could use Mokwena’s utterances to motivate Chiefs‚ and Billiat and Castro as individuals.

“Ja‚ maybe‚” he said.

“The derby is a special game and you don’t need extra motivation. It’s a game where psychologically you need more to be calm‚ and not have extra pressure. “Because the players know what Kaizer Chiefs against Pirates means. So they don’t need extra motivation.

“We prefer not to talk about that. We need more to focus on the details [of the game].”Seemingly trying to diffuse the questions over Mokwena‚ Solinas speculated: “I don’t know him. “But maybe it was also the journalists who created this. Because I was very surprised. Normally the coaches don’t talk in this manner.”

Mokwena had also said on Monday that Pirates chose not to sign Billiat when he left Sundowns in the off-season because the forward is prone to injury and there were questions over off-field issues.He said he doubted Castro would play in the derby‚ refer — encing when the Colombian striker would allegedly return home when injured while he was playing for Sundowns. Before joining Pirates Mokwena was previously assistant to Mamelodi Sundowns’ head coach Pitso Mosimane.