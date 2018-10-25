Brazilian defender Marcelo da Silva who has started in Bucs’s last three matches‚ and attacking midfielder Paseko Mako‚ who has also made a couple of starts after joining the team from Chippa United‚ are the other Bucs players who could make the playing squad on Saturday

Do not be surprised if Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic also includes midfielder Linda Mntambo‚ another player signed from Chippa United in July‚ in his squad.

Chiefs‚ on the other hand‚ have Italian coach Giovanni Solinas leading those who will make their first appearances in Southern Africa’s biggest match

Solinas will be tempted to give Zimbabwean striker Khama Billiat a start in his first derby after recovering from injury, while Ugandan left-back Godfrey Walusimbi looks almost certain to get the nod after playing most of Chiefs’ games since arriving from Kenyan outfit Gor Mahia in August.

Defender Mario Booysen‚ bought from Ajax Cape Town in July‚ is another Chiefs player in the reckoning especially if Siyabonga Ngezana is not fully fit to start alongside Daniel Cardoso in defence.

But it is unlikely that Chiefs’ new goalkeeper Virgil Vries will start ahead of No1 Itumeleng Khune‚ who watched from the bench last week as the new man saved two penalties to help the club beat Black Leopards 4-2 on penalties in the Telkom Knockout.

Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana has not made much headway at Chiefs since joining in September and is unlikely to make his Soweto Derby debut on Saturday‚ though it would not be a surprise if the unpredictable Solinas names the midfielder as one of his substitutes.

Pirates will be out to protect their nine-match unbeaten run, but the player who came off the bench to score a brace in Bucs’s 3-1 league victory against their old enemy in March looks like a doubtful starter.

Sredojevic confirmed that Luvuyo Memela was among the players who will have to pass late fitness tests to have any chance of making an appearance at FNB Stadium.“Memela is running against time to be ready for this match‚” the Bucs coach said. “If he’s ready I will be most happy because he’s such a good reader of the game.

“He came on in the last derby and did the job for us.”

Memela suffered a knee injury in May and is yet to win a place in the team’s line-up this season despite the club revealing in August that he was ready to come back.