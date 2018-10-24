All the facts and figures of SA’s ‘grand classico’

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates resume their rivalry when the two most popular sides in Southern Africa face off at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Below are facts and figures from SA’s grand "classico" as Chiefs and Pirates get ready to meet in the latest instalment.

There have been 163 Soweto derbies‚ 67 have been won by Chiefs and 39 by Pirates. There have been 52 draws and five abandoned matches.

Chiefs have 210 Soweto derby goals while the tally for Bucs is 172.

Pirates are unbeaten in the last nine derbies‚ which is their longest unbeaten run, but they are still short of the 11-match unbeaten run Chiefs had against Bucs between May 1985 and November 1988.

Pule "Ace" Ntsoelengoe scored a record 19 times in the derby matches for Chiefs‚ way ahead of Nelson "Teenage" Dladla and Abednego "Shaka" Ngcobo on 11. Pirates’ top scorer in the derbies is Jomo Sono with nine goals.

The majority of the derbies — 64 — have now been played at Soccer City compared with 59 at Orlando Stadium.

The last 10 derbies have been at Soccer City, with the Moses Mabhida Stadium the last other venue to host the derby when the two clubs met in the MTN8 final four years ago.

Percy "Chippa" Moloi scored the very first goal in a Chiefs versus Pirates derby in 1970.

The last player to score a hat-trick in the derby was Jerry Sikhosana‚ who got three in Pirates’ 4-1 win in 1996.

The fastest goal in the history of the derby came after just 19sec from Mabhuti Khenyeza for Chiefs in Durban in 2007.

Alfred "Russia" Jacobs and Fani Madida hold the distinction of having scored in four successive derbies. Jacobs’s quartet came in 1970-71 and Madida in 1991-92.

Chiefs goalkeeper Joseph "Banks" Setlhodi netted penalties in three successive derbies in 1972‚ Ntsoelengoe scored in three games in a row in 1975 and was matched by Sikhosana (96-97) and Dennis Lota (99-00).

Four goals is the biggest winning margin in a derby‚ twice achieved by Chiefs (7-3 in 1972 and 5-1 in 1975) and once by Pirates (5-1 in 1990).

The record for the most number of derby matches in a single season was in 1975 when the two sides met eight times.

Chiefs and Pirates have only been involved in an official cup competition penalty shootout three times‚ in 1975‚ 2006 and 2010, with Chiefs winning all.

Six players have scored for both Chiefs and Pirates in a derby: Gabriel Khoza‚ Blessing Mgidi‚ Jerry Sadike‚ Donald "Ace" Khuse‚ Marks Maponyane and Marc Bachelor.

There have been nine own goals in the previous 146 derbies – the first from Pirates fullback Michael Yende in 1971 and the last from Tsepo Masilela.

The last coach to have sat on the bench of one of the derby teams, having previously coached the other side was Vladimir Vermezovic.

Namibian Herman Blaschke was the first foreigner to score in the derby in 1975. Later the same year Zimbabwean Ebson Muguyo also got a goal for the Amakhosi. The last foreigner to score in a derby was the Colombian forward Leonard Castro, who got the consolation goal for Chiefs in the last derby in March.