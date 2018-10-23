Sport / Soccer

DERBY BUILD-UP

Chiefs sweat on six key players

23 October 2018 - 07:46 Mark Gleeson
Giovanni Solinas. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Giovanni Solinas. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs are in a race against time to get key players fit for the weekend’s Soweto derby after they limped over the line against Black Leopards on Sunday without six regulars.

Khama Billiat‚ Daniel Cardoso‚ Leonardo Castro‚ Lebogang Manyama‚ Siyabonga Ngezana and Dumisani Zuma were all absent as Chiefs needed penalties to see off a gallant challenge by Black Leopards in the first round of the Telkom Knockout at Soccer City.

"I hope some of these players can recover for the derby and I think so.

"Castro starts full training on Monday‚ Billiat should recover but not Lebo‚" said coach Giovanni Solinas.

"Zuma could make it. He’s a young player, very talented and he’s keen for action.

"We have to get them back because the derby is a special game‚" he said as Saturday’s sell-out spectacle looms.

"It’s a special game for the coach‚ it’s a special game for the players and for the club.

"It’s special for the supporters too‚ so we have to be well prepared. It will be very difficult because Pirates have good players‚ a fantastic coach and they are playing well.

"But Chiefs also have good players. Maybe not a good coach but good players‚" he joked at his own expense.

Solinas betrayed some emotion after the drama of the cup win as Chiefs came from behind to scrape through and keep alive their hopes of ending their long trophy drought.

"I knew it would be a tough game for us especially without the six key players‚" he said.

"We lost all our key players in the attacking department‚ all at the same time.

"This was no good. Maybe you can change one or two players and still keep your structure‚ but this bad luck has not ended. It is unbelievable."

Solinas made seven changes for Sunday’s game in the wake of Castro’s ankle injury‚ Manyama breaking an elbow in a car accident last week and Billiat suffering a back injury on international duty with Zimbabwe.

Keeper Virgil Vries the hero as Chiefs sneak past Leopards

Ryan Moon scores the decisive kick after Chiefs’ keeper Virgil Vries made two stops in the shootout
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates assistant coach fires salvo at Chiefs for lacking former coach’s technical input

Komphela left Chiefs in April approaching the end of a third season without a trophy at the Soweto club
Sport
2 hours ago

Leopards coach feeling confident

Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha believes his club can compete for a "comfortable position" this season after five years out of the top flight and ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama hurt in car crash

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Manyama was treated for minor injuries to his knee and elbow
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Raikkonen back on top after US victory Finn ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Brooks Koepka is golf’s new world No 1
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Pirates assistant coach fires salvo at Chiefs for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Summerhill draft catches expert eye ahead of sale
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Leopards coach feeling confident
Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.