Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler would only say he "did what I felt was necessary"‚ explaining his first-half substitution of captain Mark Mayambela in Saturday night’s 1-0 Telkom Knockout loss against Orlando Pirates.

Tinkler said the reason for Mayambela’s substitution‚ by Daine Klate in the 42nd minute‚ should have been obvious to anyone viewing the game. The former Pirates forward was taken off after he had angrily responded with a wave of his arm to his coach.

This followed after Tinkler gave left wing Mayambela a mouthful for being caught out of position on a Buccaneers attack.

Tinkler was supposed to be the first coach to attend the post-match media conference‚ but took so long with his team in the change rooms after the game that Pirates’ Milutin Sredojevic ended up going first.

Tinkler later joined in the same media conference‚ where normally at Pirates’ home matches the coaches go separately. "You didn’t see why? Surely it’s obvious‚" the coach responded‚ when asked why he took Mayambela off.

"But it’s an internal matter. And that will be dealt with internally. But it was more than obvious. This is the biggest game on TV this weekend. Everybody across the country is watching Pirates. And you can’t behave that way. So I reacted to it. I did what I felt was necessary."

Mayambela later took to Twitter to apologise for gesturing at his coach.

His substitution came in a first half in which Tinkler was not happy with his team’s performance overall.

"We had planned to press Pirates‚" the Chippa coach said. "We expected them to play in a 3-4-3 or a 3-5-2 formation‚ which they changed.

"But we have played against other teams who have played in a 4-3-3. So the whole plan was to look to press them and we didn’t do that in the first half.

"Both Kurt Lentjies and Ruzaigh Gamildien were looking to press on to their centrebacks. It was too easy for Pirates to get the ball to Musa Nyatama.

"And then they started creating little spaces inbetween the lines. Which was something we practised and we allowed that to happen in the first half.