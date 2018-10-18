Sport / Soccer

RETURN FROM INJURY

Daylon Claasen up and running for Wits

The former SA Under 23 player was one of the most used Wits players during their failed campaign to defend the league title

18 October 2018 - 06:58 Sazi Hadebe
Bidvest Wits midfielder Daylon Claasen. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Bidvest Wits midfield ace Daylon Claasen is itching to get back to action after missing the start of the season with an injury that took three months to heal.

The injury Claasen suffered towards the end of last season prevented him from being part of the now rejuvenated Wits team that is on top of the Premiership table.

Having fully recovered and with Wits beginning the defence of the Telkom Knockout title they won after beating Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in the final last season‚ Claasen admitted that he could not have come back at a better time.

"I’m happy to be just back on the field and running‚" said the 28-year-old who joined Wits last season after a long stint in Europe. "It’s been going well and I’m happy I can kick the ball again," he said.

Returning at a time when the team is doing well in the league‚ Claasen said he is happy as there will be no pressure on the coach to use him straight away. "It’s very important that we are doing well. It’s good for competition. It means I also have to pull up my socks to compete with other guys."

In Claasen’s absence coach Gavin Hunt has played Ben Motshwari (who has since left to join Pirates) and Cole Alexander in midfield‚ while deploying Namibian international Deon Hotto and Haashim Domingo on the wings.

For Claasen to win his place back, he will have to be better than Elias Pelembe‚ Terence Dzvukamanja, Keegan Ritchie and Edwin Gyimah, who have all been used as substitute midfielders in most of the matches this season.

But being the versatile attacking midfielder that he is‚ Claasen said he would be happy to play anywhere.

"You know what‚ anywhere the coach wants to play me‚ I will be ready. For me there’s no specific position."

A player with Claasen’s experience would be useful for Wits when they visit Free State Stars at Goble Park on Saturday in what will be their first hurdle in defending the Telkom trophy.

"It’s going to be a tough match. It is not like the league‚" said Claasen.

