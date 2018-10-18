Daylon Claasen up and running for Wits

Bidvest Wits midfield ace Daylon Claasen is itching to get back to action after missing the start of the season with an injury that took three months to heal.

The former SA Under 23 player was one of the most used Wits players during their failed campaign to defend the league title last season.

The injury Claasen suffered towards the end of last season prevented him from being part of the now rejuvenated Wits team that is on top of the Premiership table.

Having fully recovered and with Wits beginning the defence of the Telkom Knockout title they won after beating Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 in the final last season‚ Claasen admitted that he could not have come back at a better time.

"I’m happy to be just back on the field and running‚" said the 28-year-old who joined Wits last season after a long stint in Europe. "It’s been going well and I’m happy I can kick the ball again," he said.

Returning at a time when the team is doing well in the league‚ Claasen said he is happy as there will be no pressure on the coach to use him straight away. "It’s very important that we are doing well. It’s good for competition. It means I also have to pull up my socks to compete with other guys."