Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama hurt in car crash

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama was involved in a car crash while driving home from a club training session in Naturena‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday.
Chiefs confirmed he was taken to hospital for an examination and treated for minor injuries to his knee and elbow before being discharged.
Manyama would be assessed further by doctors to determine the extent of his injuries and advise when he would be fit to train again‚ the club said.
He is likely to miss the opening Telkom Knockout clash against Black Leopards at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
The midfielder joined Amakhosi as a free agent in August after his contract with top Turkish club Konyaspor
was terminated.
