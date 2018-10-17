Jose Mourinho in hot water again for sharp tongue

London — Jose Mourinho was charged by the Football Association (FA) on Tuesday over comments he made after Manchester United’s victory against Newcastle and faces a potential touchline ban if found guilty.

The United manager spoke into a camera after his side came from behind to triumph 3-2 at Old Trafford, easing the immediate pressure on him after a string of poor results.

"It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as

captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6pm on October 19 to respond to the charge." a FA spokesman said.

The match was played in a tense atmosphere, United having denied a report earlier in the day that Mourinho would be sacked that weekend regardless of the result.

United recovered from 2-0 down to complete a dramatic comeback with a last-gasp goal from Alexis Sanchez. The victory ended a run of four games without a win.

Footage shows Mourinho saying something, apparently in Portuguese, while at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle.

He also made a gesture with his right hand while speaking, pointing with his little finger.

The 55-year-old, who said after the match that he was the subject of a media "manhunt", said when asked about the gesture: "It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger."

United visit Mourinho’s former club Chelsea on Saturday in what promises to be a cracker. Chelsea are top of the table with Man City and Liverpool while United are in eighth place.

