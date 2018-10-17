Sport / Soccer

ENGLISH FOOTBALL

Jose Mourinho in hot water again for sharp tongue

17 October 2018 - 05:07 Agency Staff
Jose Mourinho. Picture: REUTERS
Jose Mourinho. Picture: REUTERS
Image:

London — Jose Mourinho was charged by the Football Association (FA) on Tuesday over comments he made after Manchester United’s victory against Newcastle and faces a potential touchline ban if found guilty.

The United manager spoke into a camera after his side came from behind to triumph 3-2 at Old Trafford, easing the immediate pressure on him after a string of poor results.

"It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as
captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper. He has until 6pm on October 19 to respond to the charge." a FA spokesman said.

The match was played in a tense atmosphere, United having denied a report earlier in the day that Mourinho would be sacked that weekend regardless of the result.

United recovered from 2-0 down to complete a dramatic comeback with a last-gasp goal from Alexis Sanchez. The victory ended a run of four games without a win.

Footage shows Mourinho saying something, apparently in Portuguese, while at one point looking into a camera, as he headed towards the tunnel after the final whistle.

He also made a gesture with his right hand while speaking, pointing with his little finger.

The 55-year-old, who said after the match that he was the subject of a media "manhunt", said when asked about the gesture: "It is a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger."

United visit Mourinho’s former club Chelsea on Saturday in what promises to be a cracker. Chelsea are top of the table with Man City and Liverpool while United are in eighth place.

AFP

Jose Mourinho still playing the blame game

Mourinho slams defence’s lack of ‘technical quality’ after their draw with Valencia
Sport
13 days ago

Is this tickets for Mourinho and Man United?

The club in crisis faces a battle even to qualify for the lucrative Champions League
Sport
16 days ago

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba caught on camera during tense exchange

Pogba’s comment that United should attack more are said to have got under Mourinho’s skin
Sport
20 days ago

Tax bandito Mourinho accepts a one-year prison sentence

Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation
Sport
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Bafana are ready to thrash Seychelles
Sport / Soccer
2.
Usain Bolt fumes over drug test notice
Sport
3.
Kevin Anderson closing in on World Finals
Sport / Other Sport
4.
WP’s Wilco Louw braces for Blue Bulls fightback
Sport / Rugby
5.
Bumper All Blacks squad all part of World Cup ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.