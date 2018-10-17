Gareth Southgate and England stand firm in Spain

Seville — Even as the noise swelled and the pressure mounted, Gareth Southgate stood firm as the youngest England side this century recorded a statement win in Spain.

After an electric first half, with three breakaway goals, England were creaking, as Paco Alcacer headed in for 3-1 and Jordan Pickford almost gifted Rodrigo a second.

On the touchline, Southgate stayed arms folded, making one change before the 85th minute. It came in the 76th, with Kyle Walker replacing Ross Barkley.

Perhaps he believed England could hold on. Perhaps there was merit in giving these players the chance to do it too.

After all, they had reached the World Cup semifinals, but with the advantage of a fortuitous draw. When Croatia and Belgium, twice, came calling, England came up short.

Now they have handed Spain their first competitive defeat at home for 15 years, scoring three times against a team rejuvenated under new coach Luis Enrique. It was only a month ago that Spain obliterated Croatia 6-0 and, despite the 2-1 scoreline, outplayed England at Wembley.

"It’s a beautiful feeling," said Raheem Sterling, who scored twice, along with another from Marcus Rashford. "It was a brilliant team performance."

When the whistle blew after 98 minutes at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, the talk was of England’s most impressive victory since they beat Germany 5-1 in Munich in 2001.