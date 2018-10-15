Soweto giants set sights on Telkom

Having already let one trophy in the form of the MTN8 slip through their fingers, Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs cannot afford to falter in the Telkom Knockout.
Pirates last tasted hoisting a trophy in 2014 when they clinched the Nedbank Cup while Chiefs' last silverware was the 2014-2015 league title.
The Buccaneers will have to beat Chippa United in the first round of the TKO if they are to mount any challenge in this tournament. The match is set for Orlando Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm). While Chiefs host Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium earlier on the day (3.30pm).
These fixtures might be a curtain raiser for the much anticipated Soweto derby on October 27 at the FNB Stadium, but Bucs coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has warned his troops to deal with the task at hand before switching their focus on the derby.
"It's important that we take it one match at a time. We must not start thinking about the derby.
The biggest mistake we can make is to underestimate Chippa. We have no right to be ahead of ourselves," he said.
Asked if he's feeling the pressure to start winning trophies, Sredojevic said the only pressure he feels was from God.
"The only pressure I feel in my life is from God. That's when in the morning and evening I go to pray, I come clean."
Heading into their last-16 match against Leopards, Amakhosi tactician Giovanni Solinas expressed optimism about the future, saying they want to make their supporters proud. "Me, I believe in my players. I am positive about the future. I always think positive," said Solinas. "We are Chiefs, we compete for any trophy."
