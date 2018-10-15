Soweto giants set sights on Telkom

These fixtures might be a curtain raiser for the much anticipated Soweto derby on October 27 at the FNB Stadium, but Bucs coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has warned his troops to deal with the task at hand before switching their focus on the derby.

"It's important that we take it one match at a time. We must not start thinking about the derby.

The biggest mistake we can make is to underestimate Chippa. We have no right to be ahead of ourselves," he said.

Asked if he's feeling the pressure to start winning trophies, Sredojevic said the only pressure he feels was from God.

"The only pressure I feel in my life is from God. That's when in the morning and evening I go to pray, I come clean."

Heading into their last-16 match against Leopards, Amakhosi tactician Giovanni Solinas expressed optimism about the future, saying they want to make their supporters proud. "Me, I believe in my players. I am positive about the future. I always think positive," said Solinas. "We are Chiefs, we compete for any trophy."