Sport / Soccer

NATIONS LEAGUE FOOTBALL

Dutch rise as Germans sink

Captain Virgil van Dijk hopes their 3-0 win over Germany marks a turning point

15 October 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Virgil van Dijk. Picture: REUTERS
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk hopes their 3-0 win over Germany in Saturday’s Nations League game marks a turning point for the team.

"Let’s hope that is the case. We haven’t been on this path long but it feels like we are on the right road," he told reporters after the victory at the Amsterdam Arena, which marked a first success in 16 years over their neighbours.

The Dutch failed to qualify for both the last World Cup and European Championship in a dramatic decline after finishing third in Brazil in 2014.

"No one would have believed you if you had said before the game that we would win by a  3-0 score. We must enjoy the feeling but we are not there yet," said Van Dijk after the match in which he, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum scored.

Coach Ronald Koeman took over in February in a bid to get the team back on track after the recent failures and said the victory was a much-needed boost for Dutch football.

"I think everyone needed this win; the players, the staff and all of the Netherlands. You can see it from the reaction of the people. I’m really proud," he told Dutch television.

"Let’s be clear — we had perilous moments in the game but overall we were really good. It gives so much confidence.

"There was a great fighting spirit and we proved we can play good football."

Reuters

