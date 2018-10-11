Sport / Soccer

Another one! Bafana Bafana dealt yet more injury woe

Downs forward Sibusiso Vilakazi's injury deals another blow to the Bafana squad to meet Seychelles

11 October 2018 - 05:02 Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the South Africa training session at Princess Magogo Stadium, September 3 2018. Picture: GERHARD DURAAN/BACKPAGEPIX
Bafana Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter during the South Africa training session at Princess Magogo Stadium, September 3 2018. Picture: GERHARD DURAAN/BACKPAGEPIX

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Sibusiso Vilakazi has pulled up with an Achilles injury in yet another withdrawal blow to the Bafana Bafana squad to meet Seychelles in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium.

Vilakazi sustained his injury as Bafana beat SuperSport United 1-0 in a training match warm-up at the Premier Soccer League club’s training ground Megawatt Park in Suninghill on Wednesday.

Safa announced on Safa.net: “Midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is out of the Seychelles games after rupturing his left tendon Achilles‚ Bafana Bafana Doctor‚ Thulani Ngwenya confirmed on Wednesday.

“The technical team was still to discuss whether they would call a replacement or not.

“The Bafana Bafana kingpin sustained the injury during the Senior Men’s National Team practice game against SuperSport United at Megawatt Park in Sunninghill on Wednesday morning.

“Coach Stuart Baxter used a different team in the second half as he went about assessing all the players in camp.

“It was during the first half when Vilakazi went down under an innocuous challenge and from his grimacing reaction‚ one could tell he knew his time with the national team during this period was over.”

Already Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has had to contend with injuries to Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu coming into the camp‚ while Thapelo Morena and Vincent Pule‚ and now Vilakazi‚ have pulled out since the team assembled in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Dino Ndlovu‚ Lebo Phiri and Percy Tau yet to report for Bafana Bafana duty

Bafana Bafana wanted to practice with the trio on Monday ahead of the crucial qualifiers against Seychelles
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana Bafana are good enough to qualify for Afcon‚ says Percy Tau

Percy Tau says it is high time Bafana Bafana were regular participants in major tournaments
Sport
1 day ago

Growing injury list forces Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana squad

Cape Town City right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize and Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch have been roped in as replacements for injured players
Sport
1 day ago

Thapelo Morena injury forces Stuart Baxter to make changes

Thapelo Morena injured a quad muscle in the warm-up ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ league match against Bidvest Wits on Sunday
Sport
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana Bafana are good enough to qualify for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Serena confirmed for eighth Australian Open title ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Boks to boost WP against Bulls
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Dino Ndlovu‚ Lebo Phiri and Percy Tau yet to report for Bafana Bafana duty
Sport / Soccer

Bafana Bafana are good enough to qualify for Afcon‚ says Percy Tau
Sport / Soccer

Growing injury list forces Stuart Baxter to make more changes to Bafana Bafana ...
Sport / Soccer

Thapelo Morena injury forces Stuart Baxter to make changes
Sport / Soccer

Seychelles must be taken seriously, says Baxter
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.