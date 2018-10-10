Sport / Soccer

Wits coach Gavin Hunt intends to stick around in the TKO for as long as possible

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt intends to keep his side in the Telkom Knockout for as long as possible

10 October 2018 - 05:05 Tiisetso Malepa
Free State Stars Belgian coach Luc Eymael (L) with his Bidvest Wits counterpart Gavin Hunt pose for photographs of the 2018 Telkom Knockout trophy at the SuperSport studios in Randburg after the draw that pitted the two teams against each other.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Holders Wits were drawn against Free State Stars in the first round of the TKO cup and will have a tough start against last season’s Nedbank Cup champions as they bid to defend their crown.

With back-to-back Fifa international breaks in October and November respectively‚ Hunt stressed the importance of advancing to the latter stages of the R4m prize competition.

“The problem with the TKO cup is if you get knocked out in the first round you’re not going to play (for a long time because of the Fifa breaks)‚" he said.

"We know the programme and we understand it. It is the same every year.

“In November I think you’ll play one game in the whole month. So you want to stay in there.

“So if you got knocked out of the TKO in the first round then you’re not going to play much‚” said Hunt.

“As I said it won’t be easy‚ Free State Stars are a good side and they’re coming alright.

"They’ve got a good result over the weekend.”

