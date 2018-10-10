Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league title‚ says coach Giovanni Solinas

Chiefs lost on Saturday to Polokwane City in an unexpected setback

10 October 2018 - 05:05 Mark Gleeson
Philani Zulu of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Free State Stars and Kaizer Chief at Goble Park Stadium, Bethlehemon 18 September 2018.
Philani Zulu of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Free State Stars and Kaizer Chief at Goble Park Stadium, Bethlehemon 18 September 2018.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has joined his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane in predicting that this Absa premiership campaign will be as topsy-turvy as the last.

Last week Mosimane said he did not expect any side to dominate again this season.

Solinas agreed but insisted that his Chiefs team would be up there with the contenders come the end of the campaign‚ even after managing just 14 points from their opening 10 games – effectively therefore dropping 16 points.

Chiefs lost on Saturday to Polokwane City in an unexpected setback.

“This season is like last season with the PSL very balanced‚" said the Italian-born coach.

"We need to fight all the way but the league won’t be settled before May.

"There will be a lot of fighting for the title and lots of fighting to avoid relegation.

“The PSL’s level has improved a lot and also the gap between the big and the small clubs has reduced.

“The league was very short last season and‚ in my opinion‚ will be the same again.

"Every club is capable of competing.

“Of course‚ this includes Kaizer Chiefs to win the league.

"It doesn’t matter that we lost to Polokwane City – it’s a pity and we are disappointed – but for the title Chiefs will be competing‚” Solinas insisted.

Wits' coach Gavin Hunt happy that his players are unhappy

Gavin Hunt said it was a positive sign that his Bidvest Wits players were visibly disappointed after drawing 1-1 away at champions Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
1 day ago

No fans is like a funeral, says Giovanni Solinas

The coach rues the closed doors match between Chiefs and Polokwane City with no fans
Sport
5 days ago

Chiefs coach Solinas pitches a loss excuse

Coach blames the bumpy‚ overly grassed pitch after Chiefs’ goalless Premiership draw
Sport
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir
Sport / Cricket
2.
Boks‚ All Blacks dominate Rugby Championship team ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Rassie Erasmus takes blame for All Blacks loss
Sport / Rugby
4.
Thapelo Morena injury forces Stuart Baxter to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Kiwis have a lot to ponder after narrow win ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Solinas gets Chiefs in shape after three wins on the trot
Sport / Soccer

Morgan Gould: City pose huge threat
Sport / Soccer

How a tough time in Turkey enriched Lebogang Manyama
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.