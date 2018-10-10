Percy Tau says it is high time Bafana Bafana were regular participants in major tournaments and says the squad is good enough to achieve that goal as they prepare to face lowly Seychelles in home and away African Nations Cup qualifiers over the next week.

Speaking exclusively to SowetanLIVE in Brussels‚ where Tau has been starring for loan club Royale Union St Gilloise‚ the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward says if the national team can just convert their chances‚ all other facets of their game are there.

"The squad is good enough to do that [qualify for Afcon]‚ we just need to get the goals. It was unfortunate that we drew [0-0] against Libya and it is now time for us to collect maximum points‚” Tau said.

"We want to go to Afcon‚ it is one of the biggest tournaments for us as the national team and we want to be part of that. It is about time that we started to participate regularly in these major tournaments. I think all of us want to see that.”

Back-to-back wins over Seychelles would take Bafana to the brink of qualification for the Nations Cup in Cameroon next June-July after their excellent 2-0 victory away in Nigeria last year laid the platform‚ a game in which Tau netted the second goal.