Cape Town City chair John Comitis says other club bosses must look inward rather than outside SA’s borders for coaches to take charge of their team.

"We have a lot of talent in this country and people must give them a chance‚" he said in the wake of City’s success in the MTN8 at the weekend where coach Benni McCarthy picked up his maiden trophy just over a year after taking the job.

"We keep on bringing coaches from outside the country and then we have these merry-go-round coaches that keep going from one club to the next. Benni has been a breath of fresh air," he said.

"Yes‚ we did take a gamble but it was a very calculated one and we have a great support system around him.

"So there was every reason for him to succeed, and he has done exactly that." Comitis said that clever signings were another reason for the club having won two trophies inside their third season since he bought the Mpumalanga Black Aces franchise.

"We plan our signings‚ we spend money‚" he said. "We are not scared to spend money but we spend correctly‚ I hope.