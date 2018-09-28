Sport / Soccer

FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT

Germany chosen to host Euro 2024

Germany previously hosted the event back in 1988 as West Germany

28 September 2018 - 05:01 Brian Homewood
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin unveils the host nation for Euro 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin unveils the host nation for Euro 2024. Picture: REUTERS/ DENIS BALIBOUSE

Nyon -Germany will host the Euro 2024 soccer tournament after beating Turkey in a two-horse race on Thursday.

Germany, which previously staged the event as West Germany in 1988, won the vote among 17 members of UEFA’s executive committee.

The decision, announced by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, was a bitter disappointment for Turkey, who also failed with bids to host the 2008, 2012 and 2016 tournaments.

Ceferin said the procedure had been transparent.

"We have amazing stadiums, fans who love football, first and foremost we have people who love celebrating with other Europeans," said former Germany captain and bid ambassador Philipp Lahm.

Reuters

