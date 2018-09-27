Sport / Soccer

Why Ayanda Patosi is dead sure of victory in MTN 8 cup final

27 September 2018 - 05:04 Mark Gleeson
Ayanda Patosi. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGE PIX
Ayanda Patosi. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGE PIX

Cape Town City’s goal hero Ayanda Patosi says he is not 100% certain of success in Saturday’s MTN 8 final, but rather "150%" sure his side will beat SuperSport United in Durban.

"All we want to do is bring the cup to Cape Town and we cannot allow SuperSport to win the cup twice and I’m 100% sure … no‚ 150% sure … we will bring the cup to Cape Town‚" he told Business Day.

"We hope to win it inside 90 minutes, but even if we are forced to go to penalties‚ I have trust in the guys that we can convert the penalties.

"You saw when we played against [Mamelodi] Sundowns [in the semifinals] we scored all our [penalty] kicks and our two goalkeepers are both good at saving them.

"So‚ we trust that even if it is to be decided on penalties‚ we can still win the game."

SuperSport came from behind to beat City in the 2017 final in the shootout.

Patosi said that he was buzzing after his two-goal performance against Orlando Pirates last week. The former Bafana international‚ who has battled to hold down a regular slot in the team‚ banged in a superb full volley with his left foot to pull one back for City when they were 2-0 down against Pirates with 20 minutes to go last Wednesday and then banged home the equaliser from a long-range free kick.

"It gave me some confidence to take to the final. Also for the rest of the players‚ to come from 2-0 down in Orlando and push hard to draw the game‚" Patosi said. "It gives us all confidence and lifts our spirits.

"And‚ obviously‚ the atmosphere in the dressing room is a lot different to what it was when we lost 4-1 to Kaizer Chiefs. At least now we are ready for the final."

TimesLIVE

