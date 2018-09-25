Sport / Soccer

MTN 8 FINAL

United win puts coach Kaitano Tembo in a selection fix

25 September 2018 - 05:03 Mark Gleeson
A crushing 4-0 triumph for SuperSport United against Black Leopards on Sunday has left coach Kaitano Tembo with a selection dilemma as he ponders his tactics and line-up for Saturday’s MTN8 final against Cape Town City in Durban.

Several fringe players made strong cases for selection as the club beat Leopards in Atteridgeville, and Tembo admits it is going to be tough to decide the starting XI for the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"We will do our recuperation on Monday and see who is available and give the guys some time off as well‚ but you can see I have a headache. A lot of players are raising their hands‚ so it is going to be a little difficult‚" he said. "We are going to really have to take time and think about our tactics on the day‚ how we are going to approach the game against Cape Town City. That will determine who starts and who sits on the bench."

He has to choose between Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Teboho Mokoena in midfield. On the right wing‚ he has a difficult choice between the pace of Fagrie Lakay and the experience of Thuso Phala.

Bradley Grobler sat out Saturday’s game with a groin niggle‚ allowing James Keene to score twice against Leopards and stake his claim for a starting berth. At right back he rested Grant Kekana, who had three yellow cards, but took a gamble on captain Dean Furman, who risked suspension.

TimesLIVE

