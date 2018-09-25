Sport / Soccer

Pogba in blistering critique of Jose’s tactics

25 September 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Paul Pogba. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/MARK THOMPSON
London — Paul Pogba launched a blistering critique of Manchester United’s defensive-minded tactics in Saturday’s draw with Wolves, which is likely to infuriate manager Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old French World Cup-winning midfielder said there were no excuses for not attacking in home games.

The draw — played out in front of former manager Alex Ferguson who made his first appearance at a match since undergoing emergency brain surgery in May — left United in seventh, eight points behind leaders Liverpool.

"We are at home and we should play much better against Wolves. We are here to attack," Pogba told the media.

"When we play like [that] it’s easier for us."

Asked what is stopping United attacking more, Pogba said: "I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me."

Pogba’s criticism comes shortly after it appeared that he and Mourinho were mending their rift, with the Portuguese manager saying on Friday that success at the World Cup had sparked Pogba’s form.

"Maybe the attitude should be better and we should play better because, we are at Old Trafford and we should just attack and press like we did against Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal last season."

Pogba laughed when it was put to him United were lacking pace and mobility. "I’m not the manager, I cannot say that," he said. "We should show more options but I cannot say that because I’m a player."

AFP

