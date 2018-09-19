Wounded City lie in wait for Pirates

Orlando Pirates‚ tipped as being among the Premier Soccer League’s most dangerous lineups this season‚ finally earned their first home win of 2018-19 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, beating SuperSport United 3-1.

It was a performance their coach, Milutin Sredojevic, described as a "document signed, sealed and delivered".

The Buccaneers‚ who have created chances but not had the killer instinct to finish off teams this season‚ almost let the game slip when they allowed Bongani Khumalo to equalise in the 70th minute after Vincent Pule put Pirates ahead in the 15th.

But late strikes from substitute Thembinkosi Lorch (82nd) and Ben Motshwari (86th) sealed their second win in succession following their 2-1 away victory against Black Leopards before the international break.

"The good [thing] is that this is our first win here at Orlando Stadium," the coach said. "On the … the confidence of this win we can correct what is wrong and keep up what was good going into the next matches that we have starting with Cape Town City on Wednesday."

City coach Benni McCarthy says he might have to rein in his attacking instincts as he prepares his side for the match against Pirates.

City were thumped 4-1 by Kaizer Chiefs at home on Saturday after going down to 10 men with a red card for Taariq Fielies‚ the scoreline in part coming about because they kept on going for the jugular even after they lost a man and were exposed defensively.

McCarthy says with a new central defensive pairing against Pirates‚ the time has come to show more caution.

"Maybe we don’t need to be as brave as I always want us to be. We don’t sit back and respect no-one. We try to play our game‚ where we know we can create chances and punish teams if we take our chances," he says.

"But maybe we need to change our mind-set a bit rather than trying to go every time pound for pound with teams. Especially with losing [Taariq] Fielies now.

"Maybe we take a different approach to how we play Pirates‚ and that is not to say we go there and park two buses‚ but maybe to be a bit more responsible and think about the way we attack the next game."

McCarthy hinted at further changes in the defence as well as a switch of goalkeeper, with Sage Stephens perhaps getting a game in the place of Dutchman Peter Leeuwenburgh.

"When you concede four goals‚ it is not so easy mentally for a goalkeeper to take‚ especially when he has done so amazingly well‚" McCarthy says.

"Maybe a fresh combination [in defence] after [Saturday’s] performance is what is needed‚ some motivation for whoever gets the nod to come in now.

"We have got Keanu Cupido‚ who has done well whenever he has been called upon. Kouassi [Kouadja] has also done exceptionally well every time he has been on the pitch.

"We will probably lose [captain Thami] Mkhize as well as he was struggling throughout the game [against Chiefs]. He has seen the medics and they say he has suffered an allergic reaction to some medicine or something.

"Craig Martin played with a massive ball on the back of his head as he gets smashed every game and nothing gets done.

"So I have got a couple of players that might not be available for Pirates. But we should have enough depth in the squad," he says.

