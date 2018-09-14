Benni McCarthy says his Cape Town City players are like hungry lions preying on a wounded animal as they prepare to host Kaizer Chiefs in their Premiership clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs have been winless in their opening five league matches‚ the worst start to a league season in the club’s history‚ and former Orlando Pirates striker McCarthy is eager to pile on the misery. "We have 11 hungry lions that want to eat and there is a wounded animal on the other side‚" he said on Thursday. "We back ourselves‚ we respect them for what they have done in the past. But they have 11 players and so do we.

"Chiefs are always one of the biggest teams in our Premiership‚ whether they have good or bad moments. They have the majority of fans. We like to say we are the Davids [versus Goliath] when we go up against Orlando Pirates‚ Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns. But people don’t look at us anymore as the David; we are giant slayers."

McCarthy acknowledged that all the pressure will be on Chiefs and their Italian coach Giovanni Solinas‚ saying he is fortunate to work in an anxiety-free environment at City.

"I know the game from a football perspective‚ I have gone and studied, and that has helped me understand that you face a lot of things being in charge of the team," he said.

"It is about the environment that you are in. I can just do my job, and that is to coach players. I don’t have a chairman that is constantly [on my case]… when you speak to other colleagues in this league‚ you find that they are 24/7 under pressure to deliver," said McCarthy.

