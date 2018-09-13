Reggie Jantjies died in a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday.

Jantjies‚ the former 1980s and early 1990s Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic midfielder‚ regarded as one of the best footballers to have emerged from the Western Cape and SA‚ recently had his left leg amputated due to diabetes.

Former teammate Peter "Lucky" Fisher said: "We were like brothers. I played with him here in Stellenbosch‚ where we grew up.

"He was one of the greatest footballers this country has produced. He was powerful – both feet and heading. Super-fit‚ very fast. He was just good."

Former AmaZulu striker George Dearnaley said: "Guys had been talking about doing a benefit match for him. It’s a bit of a shock because people had been visiting him after he had his leg amputated."

TimesLIVE