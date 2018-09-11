Sport / Soccer

FOOTBALL

Zinedine Zidane wants to be ‘back soon’ for new coaching gig

11 September 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Zinedine Zidane. Picture: REUTERS
Zinedine Zidane. Picture: REUTERS

Madrid — Zinedine Zidane has paved the way for a return to management by saying he expects to take another coaching job soon.

Zidane made the surprise decision to leave Real Madrid at the end of last season, five days after leading the club to a third consecutive Champions League title. The Frenchman said he believed change was needed for the team to "keep winning" but, despite a disappointing final La Liga campaign, he left with his reputation sky-high.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Zidane, with Jose Mourinho’s position at Old Trafford increasingly uncertain.

"Surely I am going to return to coaching soon," Zidane told Spanish broadcaster RTVE on Sunday.

AFP

Bafana, Boks on parade

Crucial games against Libya and Australia give national teams a crack at redemption after embarrassing losses
Sport
4 days ago

Africa Cup of Nations qualifier might not make it onto SABC on Saturday

The embattled SABC owes the South African Football Association R50m, and unless it gets at least a third of that, fans won’t get to watch Bafana ...
Sport
4 days ago

Tax bandito Mourinho accepts a one-year prison sentence

Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation
Sport
6 days ago

Red-card Mbappe ‘must calm down’

Coach Didier Deschamps warns France’s Kylian Mbappe needs to learn self-control
Sport
8 days ago

Constrained Stuart Baxter walks a lonely path

Limited Safa budget and soccer politics mean he is unable to appoint an assistant coach
Sport
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Serena's US Open meltdown - GOAT or spoiled brat?
Sport
2.
Angry Serena: I’m not a cheat
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Japan cheers Naomi Osaka’s US Open triumph
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Boks on the ropes, but upbeat in Wellington
Sport / Rugby
5.
Novak Djokovic back on path of greatness with ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.