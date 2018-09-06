Bafana skipper Hlatshwayo backs Vincent Pule

Vincent Pule may have been a late call-up, but Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says he would like to see his former Wits teammate get a run in SA’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on Saturday.

Winger Pule has been in such fine form for new club Orlando Pirates that he was unlucky not to have been named in Stuart Baxter’s original squad for the Afcon qualifier at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

A dislocated toe suffered by Themba Zwane in Mamelodi Sundowns’ MTN8 semifinal against Cape Town City led to Pule being called up.

The winger has shone going forward for Pirates.

Pule might well have put his name up for a starting place by scoring one of Bafana’s goals — the other was by Bradley Grobler — in a friendly match win over AmaZulu in KwaMashu on Wednesday.

"I’m hoping that Vincent Pule can get an opportunity to display his talent," said Hlatshwayo, when asked who from the current squad he thought might be a Bafana player to watch against Libya.

"We know that we’ve lost four players. Some of them are the guys who played against Nigeria. They’re the regulars in the Bafana camp.

"So I think this will be an opportunity for the new guys to step up. Because this is not a team, it’s a country, and we all want to represent it."

In the form he is in and against a Libya team that have drawn nine of their last 19 matches and seem difficult to break down defensively, Pule might have something to offer Bafana, whether starting or coming off the bench.