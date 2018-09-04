Ambitious National First Division side TS Galaxy have appointed Dan "Dance" Malesela as their coach following the dismissal of Vusi Mkhatshwa.

Malesela‚ who was himself fired by Premiership side Chippa United last week after only three games in charge‚ has a two-year contract with the Rockets and his first match will be against Ubuntu Cape Town in Mpumalanga on September 15.

"Malesela is a great coach‚" said TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi. "He comes with a wealth of experience, which will go a long way in taking our club to greater heights.

"As young as we are‚ we have become aware of the kind of responsibility on our shoulders," he said.

