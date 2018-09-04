Sport / Soccer

FOOTBALL

Rockets hire coach 'Dance' Malesela to boost chances

TS Galaxy appoint Dan Malesela as their coach following the dismissal of Vusi Mkhatshwa

04 September 2018 - 05:02 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

Ambitious National First Division side TS Galaxy have appointed Dan "Dance" Malesela as their coach following the dismissal of Vusi Mkhatshwa.

Malesela‚ who was himself fired by Premiership side Chippa United last week after only three games in charge‚ has a two-year contract with the Rockets and his first match will be against Ubuntu Cape Town in Mpumalanga on September 15.

"Malesela is a great coach‚" said TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi. "He comes with a wealth of experience, which will go a long way in taking our club to greater heights.

"As young as we are‚ we have become aware of the kind of responsibility on our shoulders," he said.

TimesLIVE

Red-card Mbappe ‘must calm down’

Coach Didier Deschamps warns France’s Kylian Mbappe needs to learn self-control
Sport
1 day ago

Solinas faffs about as Chiefs crash out

Coach needs nerves of steel to put Amakhosi back on a winning track
Sport
1 day ago

Romelu Lukaku at the double for United victory

Lukaku strikes twice as Manchester United put Premier League losses behind them
Sport
1 day ago

Eden Hazard feels good but coy over future

Chelsea’s new boss, Maurizio Sarri, proves to be a good fit for Eden Hazard
Sport
1 day ago

Never-say-die City edge out Sundowns

Benni’s boys through to the MTN8 final
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Solinas faffs about as Chiefs crash out
Sport / Soccer
2.
The rise of South Africans addicted to ...
Life / Sport
3.
Romelu Lukaku at the double for United victory
Sport / Soccer
4.
F1 ace Lewis Hamilton the master at Monza
Sport / Other Sport
5.
England beat India in a Test thriller
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Red-card Mbappe ‘must calm down’
Sport / Soccer

Solinas faffs about as Chiefs crash out
Sport / Soccer

Romelu Lukaku at the double for United victory
Sport / Soccer

Eden Hazard feels good but coy over future
Sport / Soccer

Never-say-die City edge out Sundowns
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.