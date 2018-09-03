Sport / Soccer

Romelu Lukaku at the double for United victory

03 September 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Romelu Lukaku. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
Romelu Lukaku. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS
London — Romelu Lukaku struck twice as Manchester United returned to winning ways after two successive Premier League losses with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

But it was not all good news for Jose Mourinho, who received vocal backing from the United fans, as substitute Marcus Rashford was sent off in the 71st minute for pushing his forehead into Phil Bardsley’s head.

Lukaku opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a simple back-post header from an Alexis Sanchez cross and doubled the advantage just before the break from close range.

United’s Paul Pogba had a 69th-minute penalty saved by Burnley keeper Joe Hart.

Watford came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Vicarage Road. Watford moved to third on the table with a full house of 12 points from four wins while Spurs lost for the first time this season and are fifth behind Manchester on nine points.

In Sunday’s early game Cardiff City scored their first league goals of the season but Arsenal took the points as Alexandre Lacazette struck a superb late winner to secure a 3-2 victory in south Wales.

Harry Arter wasted a glorious chance to give Cardiff the lead in the opening minutes following a dreadful mistake by keeper Petr Cech and shortly afterwards Arsenal went ahead when Shkodran Mustafi powered home a header.

Victor Camarasa sparked joyous scenes when he hammered home for the hosts just before the break.

Arsenal went ahead when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang curled home from 20m, but once again Cardiff responded with Danny Ward heading past Cech. Lacazette sealed victory for Arsenal in the 81st minute when he turned in the box before firing into the top corner from a tight angle.

Reuters

