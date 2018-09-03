Sport / Soccer

Never-say-die City edge out Sundowns

03 September 2018 - 05:04 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Chest move: Toni Silva of Mamelodi Sundowns shields the ball from Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City in Sunday’s MTN8 semifinal. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/ BACKPAGEPIX
Cape Town City will play SuperSport United in the MTN8 final at the end of September after they beat Mamelodi Sundowns 4-2 on penalties following a bruising semifinal encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

It will be a repeat of last season’s final in which United beat City 4-2 on penalties in Durban and coach Benni McCarthy will be eyeing revenge and his first Cup success in his short managerial career.

"It was a tough one, I think the boys gave it their all. We were up against a resilient and strong Sundowns team," McCarthy said. "They probably had the better chances to kill it off but when we went 1-0 down, I said to the boys ‘we have nothing to lose, we keep on playing, we’ve been in these situations [before] and we can overturn it’," he told SuperSport TV.

After two legs, it was all-square at 1-1 on aggregate but City advanced after they showed nerves of steel to convert four penalties. City won the first leg 1-0 at home and Sundowns won the second leg by the same scoreline.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 26 minutes through Toni Silva who found the back of the net from close range for his first goal in the colours of the Brazilians.

For the opening goal, Themba Zwane unleashed a powerful shot that Peter Leeuwenburgh only managed to parry into the path of José Meza, who laid it to Silva to level the tie at 1-1 on aggregate.

It was the first time in the tournament that Leeuwenburgh had been beaten after Sundowns beat Maritzburg United 1-0 in the quarterfinal and the same score in the first leg against Sundowns.

For Sundowns, it was the first time they have scored a goal and won a match since they beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in the first round of this tournament almost a month ago.

Just after the hour mark, City’s midfielder Craig Martin ran almost the length of the field in a solo counter attack, but his left-foot shot from inside the area was saved by Downs goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

In the 76th minute, Zwane was stretchered off the field and replaced by Lyle Lakay. Zwane’s injury will have Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter worried as he is selected for the Africa Nations Cup qualifier against Libya in Durban on Saturday.

Sundowns had to play the remaining 10 minutes with a limping Meza as coach Pitso Mosimane had made his three substitutions with Anthony Laffor, Lebohang Maboe and Lakay on for Leandro Sirino, Hlompho Kekana and Zwane, respectively.

Penalties

Sundowns: Meza (scored), Silva (saved), Maboe (scored), Laffor (saved)

Cape Town City: Akosah-Bempah (scored), Modise (scored), Rusike (scored), Fielies (scored)

Constrained Stuart Baxter walks a lonely path

Limited Safa budget and soccer politics mean he is unable to appoint an assistant coach
Sport
4 days ago

Wits top but coach Gavin Hunt wants more consistency

Macuphu and Motupa were among the scorers on Wednesday night when Wits registered their second victory of the season
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs and Downs seek turn of fortune

MTN8 semifinals give the big-name clubs a chance to show fans they can still win games
Sport
3 days ago

Gabuza in line for more music after tantrum

After setting up the goal Gabuza appeared to have a rush of blood‚ storming towards the Bucs’ supporters behind his team’s dugout and throwing his ...
Sport
4 days ago

Pressure on Manchester United to get back on track at Burnley

Manchester United are desperate to avoid a third straight defeat in what has been a poor start to their Premier League campaign
Sport
3 days ago

