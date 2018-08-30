Tinkler must not expect any love at return

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo said there will be no room for emotion when they host Eric Tinkler’s Chippa United in a Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Struggling Chippa‚ who are sitting second from the bottom in the PSL standings‚ arrive in the city with former SuperSport coach Tinkler in charge after he replaced Dan Malesela last week.

"The MTN8 will take a back seat until after this match. We are putting our emphasis on the league and we are not going to be emotional about meeting Eric Tinkler‚ who was with us last season‚" Tembo said.

He said he would put out his strongest possible XI. "We prepare [for] every match the same. The game against Chippa is important and we will field our strongest team."

He said that he did not expect Chippa to be too different in their approach from the style of Malesela because Tinkler had not been with them for too long.

"Eric has been with the team for a short while and it is going to take time for them to start playing the way he wants. What is important for us is to try and impose our game because we are at home‚ and force them to play the way we want."

Tembo is likely to persist with Phumlani Ntshangase‚ who impressed last weekend against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal ahead of young Teboho Mokoena. "We brought him [Ntshangase] because he is versatile. He can play at rightback‚ leftback and also in central midfield.

"Chiefs have midfielders who are very good on the ball and we wanted him‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Dean Furman to put pressure on them. He has been doing well at training, but I did not think he would last for 90 minutes [against Chiefs] because it was his first game.

"But I am happy with his fitness levels and you can see that he is disciplined‚ but he has a long way to go to full fitness."

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that their long-serving midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala will jet off to Turkey to join his new club Super Lig side BB Erzurumspor. The 33-year-old‚ who has been with Chiefs since 2007‚ did not play in the 2-2 draw against SuperSport United on Sunday in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal.

"I want to thank the supporters for their Love and Peace [Chiefs’ slogan]. It has been a great ride for almost 12 years. I have enjoyed every minute of it‚" Tshabalala told Chiefs’ website.