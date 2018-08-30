Sport / Soccer

COSAFA WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Banyana get tame tournament draw

The pool stages should be easy for Banyana, which has a full-strength squad

30 August 2018 - 05:00 Nick Said
Banyana captain Janine van Wyk. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/ BACKPAGEPIX
Banyana captain Janine van Wyk. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/ BACKPAGEPIX

Banyana Banyana have been handed what looks like a gentle draw in the pool stages of the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Championship that will be staged in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality from September 12-22.

SA‚ who have selected a full-strength squad for the regional tournament‚ will face Botswana‚ Madagascar and Malawi in Group A.

Coach Desiree Ellis is using the tournament to prepare for the crucial 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations that gets under way in Ghana in November‚ and which will serve as qualifiers for the 2019 Fifa Women’s World Cup in France.

"People might look at this and think it is an easy group‚ but nothing is easy in this game‚" Ellis said. "Botswana gave us a good run last year [in a 1-1 draw]‚ so we know what we are up against," she said.

Group B contains Zambia‚ who have also qualified for the Women’s Nations Cup‚ Central African guest nation Cameroon‚ Lesotho and Mozambique. Cameroon are ranked third in Africa after Nigeria and Ghana‚ and their inclusion in the field will certainly add some intrigue.

Group C sees Zimbabwe‚ runners-up to SA in 2017‚ take on Swaziland‚ Namibia and East African guest nation Uganda.

Only the top three teams and the best runner-up advance to the semi-finals. SA have won four of the previous five regional tournaments‚ only missing out in 2011 when they were defeated by Zimbabwe in the decider.

Ellis has selected all her overseas-based players‚ including the Houston Dash trio of captain Janine van Wyk‚ Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo.

Women in sport: get ahead of the game

Women’s sport is growing in popularity and so is its commercial sponsorship viability
News & Insights
5 months ago

New Banyana coach Ellis handed a huge ‘to do’ list

All three women’s national teams are now coached by former Banyana players
Sport
6 months ago

Swedes are too hot for Banyana

The home side plays well, but poor control and decision-making proves the difference
Sport
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Gabuza in line for more music after tantrum
Sport
2.
Mamelodi Sundowns to give Caf glory another shot
Sport / Soccer
3.
Ferrari’s Vettel guns for win at Monza after Spa ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Kevin Anderson makes a real meal of his US Open ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Constrained Stuart Baxter walks a lonely path
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Trio back to beef up Banyana preparations
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.