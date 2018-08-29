Three things that have gone wrong for Mourinho’s United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suffered the heaviest home defeat of his coaching career as Tottenham Hotspur won 3-0 at Old Trafford on Monday to deepen an early-season crisis for the Red Devils.

Mourinho is at the front of the firing line, with odds on him being the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season being slashed after two consecutive defeats.

However, the Portuguese is far from the only culprit, with United’s slide on the field dating back to Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Here is a look at three things that have gone wrong for the 20-time English champions.

Mourinho introduced himself to English football as "the special one" when taking charge of Chelsea for the first time 14 years ago.

He backed up that bravado by delivering back-to-back Premier League titles.

Mourinho’s aura and tactical discipline also inspired a title win in his second spell at Stamford Bridge and a treble at Inter Milan. When at the helm at Real Madrid he broke Barcelona’s La Liga hegemony under Pep Guardiola.