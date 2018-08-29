Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas is working on a new playing system that will see Itumeleng Khune used as a sweeper-keeper.

With the evolvement of football in recent years‚ most coaches are encouraging goalkeepers to play with the ball at their feet to initiate build-ups from the back and Solinas says this is the philosophy he is imparting to his players.

Khune has earned a reputation of being one of the best distributors of the ball in Africa with quick ball releases up the field, but he may have to alter his game somewhat to accommodate Solinas’s philosophy.

"Our philosophy is that we start to play with the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper must play to the defenders to start combinations and forward movements‚" said the Italian, who has been tasked with the challenge of bringing back the glory days at Chiefs.

"I want the goalkeeper to play as a central defender and we are working on those things during our drills at training. We want to use the goalkeeper as a central defender and playing with the feet — this is … our philosophy and sometimes it will work and sometimes it will not work."

For this style to be successful‚ Solinas said his players must believe in their skills set. He said the move may benefit forwards Khama Billiat‚ Siphelele Ntshangase‚ Hendrick Ekstein and Lebogang Manyama.

"We must take the responsibility. In the second half of our match against SuperSport United last weekend you saw the players played with courage, and that was good to see."