French-based striker Lebogang Mothiba is among a number of overseas players expected to be included in coach Stuart Baxter’s Bafana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya in Durban on September 8.

The coach is due to name the squad on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Mothiba‚ who has played in Lille’s opening three league matches in Ligue 1 — in which his team is third after two wins and a draw — has been closely followed by Baxter.

Mothiba has scored one goal in the three matches, and Baxter may give him the nod because he plays in a more reputable league than Dino Ndlovu, who has been scoring goals for Hangzhou Greentown in China’s second division.

Other overseas-based players to be part of the squad are Percy Tau of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium’s second tier; Kamohelo Mokotjo of Brentford in the English Championship; and Keegan Dolly and Bongani Zungu of Montpellier and Amiens SC in France’s Ligue 1.

Mothiba will be part of a potent attacking department that will include Tau‚ who scored for his team at the weekend‚ and Sibusiso Vilakazi of Mamelodi Sundowns.

The other player who has a strong case to be included in the squad is SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler, who scored two goals last weekend when they played to a 2-2 draw with Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semifinal first leg.

Bafana must win to remain in contention to qualify for the Afcon tournament in Cameroon in 2019.

Some of the key local players who are set to regain their places include Itumeleng Khune‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo‚ Dean Furman and Themba Zwane.

The likes of Ronwen Williams‚ Sifiso Hlanti and Darren Keet‚ Hlompho Kekana and Teboho Mokoena‚ Lebohang Maboe and Siphesihle Ndlovu may also be considered as they have been playing regularly.

Andile Jali‚ Phakamani Mahlambi‚ Lebohang Manyama‚ Aubrey Ngoma‚ Eric Mathoho‚ Tokelo Rantie and Thamsanqa Gabuza are unlikely to be considered because they have not being active over the past few months for a variety of reasons.

Bafana are second in Group E and victory over Libya will allow them to overtake the Mediterranean Knights in the race to top spot and take control of the qualification programme with four matches remaining.

Bafana started the qualification programme positively when they beat Nigeria 2-0 away in 2017.