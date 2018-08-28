Lebogang Manyama has been put under a rigorous and strict fitness programme at Kaizer Chiefs and coach Giovanni Solinas expects him to be ready for competitive football in just over two weeks.

Manyama‚ who has not played competitive football at all during this year and did not have the benefit of a pre-season‚ joined Amakhosi recently.

Solinas says that the former South African Footballer of the Year will help in varying the side’s attacking options.

"He is a big player and we have put him on a special programme to improve his fitness‚" said Solinas after Kaizer Chiefs drew 2-2 with SuperSport United in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

"I think he needs a minimum of two weeks to be at the right fitness level.

"When he is fit he will help us to score goals and win games.

"I am very happy about him coming to us, but we have to wait for him to improve his fitness and I am sure that when he is fit we will have another option in the attack."

Just like Khama Billiat‚ who joined Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns two months ago in a highly publicised move‚ Manyama is going to be scrutinised by the fans at Naturena, but Solinas said his teammates will help him to settle down.

"We will have to share the responsibility because there is no one player who can do the job alone.

"When he starts playing‚ I am sure that he will make the contribution we need.

"At the moment he is working on his fitness and we must remember that he did not have a pre-season. In modern football a player needs mobility.

"A player needs to run off the ball and move into the open spaces and for that to happen you need fitness.

"If he is not fit‚ he can’t play according to our philosophy."

The other players on the verge of joining the first team are Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe‚ who has recovered from injury‚ and Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado "Dax" Andrianarimanana‚ whose work permit is expected to be sorted out soon.

"Dax can’t play official games because we are waiting for the papers. I believe that he will help us and I am very happy that he is our player. Hadebe is coming from injury but this week he will join the team for full training."

Solinas does not expect winger Joseph Molangoane to make a return until 2019 after he suffered a horrific injury recently against Free State Stars.