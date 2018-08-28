Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs have edge: Kaitano Tembo

Though United played well against Chiefs and went to the break leading 2-1‚ Tembo was not impressed with the two goals they conceded

28 August 2018 - 05:03 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Fagrie Lakay of SuperSport United and Dumisani Zuma of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 semi final 1st Leg match between SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says Kaizer Chiefs have the advantage for the much anticipated MTN8 semifinal second-leg clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Matsatsantsa and Amakhosi played to an exciting 2-2 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday but United must score and stop Chiefs in Johannesburg to have a chance of making it to the final and defending their title.

"It was a good game for the fans and we can say that it is advantage Chiefs‚" he said.

"But we know this game can only finish on Saturday in the second leg and we have the squad and the quality to go and get the result at FNB."

Though United played well against Chiefs and went to the break leading 2-1‚ Tembo was not impressed with the two goals they conceded.

"In the second half we lost concentration and conceded a goal in a critical phase of the match, where we should have been focused. That goal put us back because we wanted to extend the lead a little bit longer and it affected our plan.

"We introduced James Keene to play with two strikers and apply more pressure on their centrebacks because we wanted to win the match as we were playing at home.

"It was a difficult game for both teams but I believe we played well in patches. We only reacted after they scored the first goal because we were a little worried about the space behind‚ especially Khama Billiat, who was peeling away from our central defenders.

"What we should have done was to press the ball early because Siphelele Ntshangase is the one who was feeding the balls to Billiat."

One of the star players for United on the day was striker Bradley Grobler, who impressed with a first-half brace.

"It was good to see Bradley get two goals because he has been playing well‚" said Tembo.

"I also expect James [Keene] to get his break because you can’t rely on one player. I also want our midfielders to come in and help with a few goals, but I am happy for Bradley.

"Evans [Rusike] had an off day— he never really troubled Chiefs, but it happens."

