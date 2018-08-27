Positive Pochettino gives Mourinho valuable crisis-management lesson

The spotlight is on Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to deliver a positive response to a week of negative publicity when faced on Monday with an opposite number who has adopted a very different attitude to similar off-field frustrations.

Mourinho appears at odds with the club’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, and key players such as Paul Pogba. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino has kept Tottenham on track to travel north with a 100% record in the Premier League. The Argentinian is likely to have little sympathy for Mourinho’s complaints about not being backed enough by Woodward in the transfer market after spending more than £70m in the off season on Brazilian international Fred and teenager Diogo Dalot.

Tottenham became the first Premier League side since the introduction of the summer transfer window to fail to sign a single player despite Pochettino delivering a third season of Champions League football on a significantly smaller budget than his competitors.

He has also had to cope with delays to the club’s new stadium, so Spurs will play at least their first four games of the season at Wembley.

Unlike Mourinho’s consistent outbursts against his superiors and expensively assembled squad, Pochettino’s pleas for a united front have so far been rewarded with victories over Newcastle and Fulham.