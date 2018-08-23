The SABC has confirmed there was money involved in their "free-to-air" broadcast-rights agreement to show live matches of the English Premier League‚ spokeswoman Neo Momodu said on Wednesday.

The public broadcaster has sublicensed the broadcast rights for English Premier League (EPL) live matches from the main rights holder Kwese Sports in a deal Momodu described as "cost effective".

"Yes, there will be money that will come from the SABC to Kwese for the broadcast rights, but I can assure you that it is cost effective and minimal compared [with] its investment into other local sporting codes‚" she said.

"Generally, international content is a lot cheaper to acquire than the local content‚ meaning we acquired English Premier League at a cost way less than what we paid for the PSL rights." The rights package would consist of 33 live matches‚ selected by the EPL‚ for the 2018/19 season.

The SABC said the EPL deal would increase viewership and attract more advertisers.