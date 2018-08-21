Luc Eymael in hot water over interview snub

Controversial Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael is set to face a Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee after he failed to attend the post match media briefing for print journalists after his club’s 2-1 defeat to AmaZulu in Durban on Sunday.

The Belgian was said to have been so frustrated after his side’s second successive defeat away from home in three Premiership matches that he stormed out of the King Zwelithini Stadium immediately after honouring his interview obligations with the television stations.

Stars assistant coach David Vilakazi addressed the print media after Eymael’s unceremonious departure and was equally surprised by the Belgian’s actions.

Vilakazi said that he also did not know what prompted Eymael’s decision to skip his post-match duties.

PSL communications officer Lux September confirmed post-match interviews are mandatory for coaches.

"It is an obligation to do them [post-match interviews], however, I do not have all the facts at the moment and we will investigate further‚" September said.

Vilakazi said Eymael might have been frustrated after Stars lost a game that at one point appeared to be in the bag.

"I think it’s frustration really if you lose a game like this one‚" Vilakazi said. "We are not taking anything from AmaZulu because they regrouped in the second half and came to us."

Stars missed four clear chances in the first half with just the goalkeeper to beat.

"We even missed a chance where there was no goalkeeper in the goals."

It is not the first time Eymael finds himself embroiled in controversy and facing punishment from the PSL. In March, the PSL’s disciplinary committee found him guilty after an altercation with AmaZulu goalkeeper Davies Phiri during a league clash a month earlier.

He was slapped with a four-match ban, but two were suspended for 24 months on condition he was not found guilty of a similar offence.

"People insult you all the time and when people say things to insult your family and mother and attack you‚ what do you do?" he said at the time.

