FAMOUS SIBLING He’s my brother, but he’s too heavy

Berlin — Mathias Pogba, the brother of France’s World Cup winner Paul Pogba, has been turned down by third division German minnows Uerdingen — because the Guinea international midfielder is too heavy.

"He’s been and gone. Mathias couldn’t help the team, he is currently not in good physical shape," Uerdingen coach Stefan Kraemer told German daily Bild.

"Mathias has a good build and is tall, but he is carrying too many kilos."

Mathias is currently out of contract having sustained an injury after spending the 2016-17 season at Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

He failed to win a contract after a trial with Uerdingen, who already have a World Cup winner on their books — defender Kevin Grosskreutz, who was part of Germany’s winning squad in Brazil 2014.

Mathias has played for British clubs Wrexham, Crewe Alexandra and Partick Thistle.

AFP