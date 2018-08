Complacency‚ especially at the back‚ robbed Highlands Park of the full three points after they were held to a last-gasp 2-2 draw by Black Leopards in a Premiership match at Makhulong Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts had a comfortable 2-0 lead on 90 minutes after goals from Luckyboy Mokoena and Ricardo Williams.

But Highlands took their eye off the ball and Leopards capitalised with goals from Themba Ndlovu and Dunga Musonda to earn a point.

