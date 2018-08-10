Sport / Soccer

MANCHESTER UNITED

Jose Mourinho takes a swipe at United’s critics

10 August 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Jose Mourinho. Picture: REUTERS
Jose Mourinho. Picture: REUTERS

London — Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at Manchester United’s detractors a day ahead of his side’s Premier League opener at home to Leicester City.

United’s boss, about to begin his third season at the helm at Old Trafford, has cut a disgruntled figure during the off-season, apparently unhappy with the club’s transfer window activity.

When talking to media on Thursday Mourinho sounded pessimistic that he would make any last-minute signings.

"I’m not confident, I’m not confident and the market closes today, so is time at least for me to stop thinking about the market because the market will be closed," Mourinho said.

"I will have to focus on the players I have and in relation to this first couple of matches."

But he was quick to point out his United side were closest to runaway leaders Manchester City last season, even if they finished 19 points adrift.

"When I listen, when I read, not much but sometimes I do, is difficult to believe that we finished second, because you are capable of making people that finish second look like they were relegated, and people who win nothing, finish below us, and you make them look like serial winners.

"Is difficult for me to understand, to feel, to believe we finish second. I won eight championships and three Premier Leagues but I keep feeling the second last season was one of my biggest achievements in the game," he said.

Mourinho, who will be without the likes of Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia, Ander Herrera and Marcos Rojo on Friday, once again bemoaned the lack of preparation time for the start of the season, with many of his players having just returned to training after taking time off following the World Cup. "In football you need time to work and players on the pitch to work and we didn’t have until now.

"I told that during preseason it looked like I was saying something absolutely out of order, something crazy,

"I repeat and maybe tomorrow the reaction is the same: preseason difficult when you don’t have your players to work, as simple as that."

Reuters

Rio Ferdinand urges United not to sell Paul Pogba

Speculation about the midfielder’s future is rife, with reports of interest from Barcelona
Sport
2 days ago

Normal service resumes as Man City give Chelsea a lesson

The gap between the two teams is as wide as ever despite the arrival of Maurizio Sarri
Sport
4 days ago

Bafana’s Bongani Zungu looks set for a record move to Greece

As a €7m move to Greek giants Olympiakos is being mooted
Sport
8 days ago

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku cuts short holiday to help United

England duo Phil Jones and Marcus Rashford are already set to return early to Manchester United
Sport
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Third Kenyan athlete in 10 days fails doping test
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Champions Man City look even stronger now
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Usain Bolt sprints to Australia to try his hand ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Why substitute for skipper Faf is not black and ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Boks plan to box clever
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Rio Ferdinand urges United not to sell Paul Pogba
Sport / Soccer

Champions Man City look even stronger now
Sport / Other Sport

Normal service resumes as Man City give Chelsea a lesson
Sport / Soccer

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku cuts short holiday to help United
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.