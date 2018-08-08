Cape Town City are not going to get too many goal-scoring chances when they take on Baroka FC in Polokwane on Wednesday night‚ says coach Benni McCarthy — but new energy in the team could help them to a win.

McCarthy described Baroka as their bogey team, but he is also confident they can change their luck and come away with the spoils from the match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

City lost twice to Baroka last season — away in the league and again in the first round of the Telkom Knockout‚ where they were the defending champions. Their meeting in Cape Town was a 1-1 draw.

"We are likely to get one chance to make it count. They were our bogey team last season. We couldn’t get one over them‚" McCarthy said.

But he said his side would have a lot more positive sentiment as they travelled north on Tuesday on the eve of the game.

"We have a new keeper now [Peter Leeuwenburgh] who won’t let goals in from shots from 45 yards out‚" McCarthy said‚ in a reference to the goalkeeping howlers made by Shu-Aib Walters in two of the games against Baroka last season.

"We are more solid in goal and at the back and now we added two strikers. Matthew Rusike is a revived man and Shaka [Siphelele Mthembu] has shown his qualities.

"Those were the two areas where we lacked against Baroka last season. I remember being so furious that we threw points away and then they also knocked us out of the Telkom."

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Ayanda Patosi‚ who was left out of City’s opening game match-day squad because of a lack of pace‚ might get to start in Polokwane because McCarthy feels he can dictate the tempo of the game in City’s favour.

McCarthy was delighted with the impact made by the new players he introduced last weekend. Leeuwenburgh‚ from Ajax Amsterdam’s reserves‚ instilled a confidence in the defenders‚ while Riyaad Noro-dien (former Orlando Pirates) showed an impressive work ethic and Ivory Coast defender Kouassi Kouadja was an aggressive tackler.

