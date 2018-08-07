Solinas pleads for time

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas is pleading with the club’s fans for more time as he attempts to restore the once dominant club to its former glory.

Solinas replaced Steve Komphela‚ who went three seasons without a trophy‚ to mixed reaction from the fans and the Italian said it was important to note that he is not a magician.

Chiefs drew 1-1 with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in front of a packed Loftus on Saturday in Solinas’ first game at the helm.

"I know that Chiefs is a big club with big expectations‚" he said. "We have been through three seasons without a trophy and I know the fans [do not] want that.

"But I need time because I am working hard from the morning to the evening in planning sessions so that we make our fans happy.

"I need time and a lot of training sessions to fix the mistakes and get the players to understand my philosophy.

"So far I am happy because the reaction from the boys to the training sessions has been very positive.

"To win trophies you need preparation‚ you can’t win a trophy because you have a magic wand."

