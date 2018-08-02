Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu could be on course for a reunion with his former coach as a €7m move to Greek giants Olympiakos is being mooted‚ French media reports said on Wednesday.

If it comes off it would be the largest transfer fee paid for a South African footballer‚ beating the €6m fee that Celta Vigo paid for Benni McCarthy from Ajax Amsterdam in 1999.

It would also offer Zungu an opportunity to play in the Uefa Europa League this season.

Zungu is wanted by Pedro Martins‚ who was his coach at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal and has recently taken over at the Athens club. He was bought by Amiens of France from Guimaraes for €2m and has a three-year contract with the club but the chance to make a €5m profit will be tempting for the French side.

Olympiakos‚ who finished a disappointing third in the Greek super league last season after winning seven back-to-back titles‚ have set about rebuilding their squad and have already signed Greek captain Vasilios Torosidis, who has spent the past five years in Italy’s Serie A.

The Greek season starts later in August but Olympiakos have Europa League games against FC Luzern of Switzerland on August 9 and 16.

TimesLIVE