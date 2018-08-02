Sport / Soccer

TRANSFER

Bafana’s Bongani Zungu looks set for a record move to Greece

02 August 2018 - 05:02 Mark Gleeson
Bongani Zungu. Picture: SOWETAN
Bongani Zungu. Picture: SOWETAN

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu could be on course for a reunion with his former coach as a €7m move to Greek giants Olympiakos is being mooted‚ French media reports said on Wednesday.

If it comes off it would be the largest transfer fee paid for a South African footballer‚ beating the €6m fee that Celta Vigo paid for Benni McCarthy from Ajax Amsterdam in 1999.

It would also offer Zungu an opportunity to play in the Uefa Europa League this season.

Zungu is wanted by Pedro Martins‚ who was his coach at Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal and has recently taken over at the Athens club. He was bought by Amiens of France from Guimaraes for €2m and has a three-year contract with the club but the chance to make a €5m profit will be tempting for the French side.

Olympiakos‚ who finished a disappointing third in the Greek super league last season after winning seven back-to-back titles‚ have set about rebuilding their squad and have already signed Greek captain Vasilios Torosidis, who has spent the past five years in Italy’s Serie A.

The Greek season starts later in August but Olympiakos have Europa League games against FC Luzern of Switzerland on August 9 and 16.

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Can SA turn the corner in Sri Lanka? The signs ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Will it be third time lucky for Lions in NZ?
Sport / Rugby
3.
How dancing ‘Razor’ sharpened Crusaders
Sport / Rugby
4.
IPL could make a second visit to a ground nearby
Sport / Cricket
5.
Striker Mulenga believes Pirates can win the ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

‘Ndorogate’ prompts Premier Soccer League to review steps for solving disputes
Sport / Soccer

Sundowns’ Bongi Ntuli set to join Swedish club
Sport / Soccer

Chiefs sweating on new coach’s permit
Sport / Soccer

Striker Mulenga believes Pirates can win the league
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.