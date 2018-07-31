Sport / Soccer

Daniel Sturridge keen to revive his career at Liverpool

31 July 2018 - 05:33 Agency Staff
Daniel Sturridge. Picture: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE
Liverpool — Daniel Sturridge is looking to put his injury troubles behind him and re-establish himself in the Liverpool side.

The 28-year-old’s career has been blighted by injuries, the most recent of which was a hamstring problem that limited him to six appearances on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

The striker has impressed in Liverpool’s pre-season matches, however, scoring in a 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday, which prompted manager Juergen Klopp to say Sturridge would have a role to play at the club "if he is fit".

"The hunger will never change. I’m taking every day as it comes with a positive mindset. That’s all I’m going to do," Sturridge said.

"Pre-season has been going great but, you know, I’m not getting too carried away. It’s just great to be part of the club and helping and making sure that we can win games.

"I just want to help the team win something… We have been close before a lot of times. We want to win something."

Liverpool face Italian sides Napoli and Torino in their remaining pre-season fixtures before kicking off their Premier League campaign against West Ham on August 12.

